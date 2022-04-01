The University of Hawaii softball team struck out 16 times in a 2-0 loss at UC San Diego on Friday.

Hawaii falls to 11-11 overall and 5-2 in Big West Conference play, while the Tritons improve to 18-14 and 6-1 in Big West games to take the early lead in the conference standings.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Friday, the Rainbow Wahine fell victim to a stellar pitching performance by freshman Jada Cecil, who who allowed just two hits and three walks with her 16 strikeouts.

Brianna Lopez pitched a complete game of her own but took the loss for the Rainbow Wahine with four hits, a walk and a strikeout.

The Rainbow Wahine will look to regain momentum in the conference standings with a Saturday doubleheader against UCSD to close out the series, with Game 1 beginning at 10 a.m. HST.