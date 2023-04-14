Hawaii’s Haley Johnson during an NCAA softball game on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Northridge, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

The University of Hawaii softball team could not hold on to a late lead in a 9-7 loss to UC Riverside on Friday evening at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Hawaii falls to 24-15 overall and 7-6 in Big West Conference play, while UC Riverside improves to 16-22 and 3-10 in conference.

On Friday, Hawaii led 5-0 through five innings, but the Highlanders scored three and six runs in the sixth and seven innings, respectively.

In her start, Brianna Lopez took the loss after allowing nine runs (seven earned) with eight hits and three walks and three strikeouts in 6.1 innings, falling two outs short of a complete game.

Offensively, Haley Johnson had a game-high three hits for Hawaii, while Leilehua alumna Gigi Araki had two hits for UCR, including a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh.

Alexis Galvan got the win for UCR with 3.1 innings of relief.

The Rainbow Warriors and Highlanders conclude their series with a Saturday doubleheader which begins at 4 p.m.