Hawaii softball splits twinbill with UC San Diego

The University of Hawaii softball team split its Saturday doubleheader with UC San Diego at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The Tritons won the first game 5-1 behind the hitting of Sherriah Harrington and Kaleigh Lane, who each had two RBIs. The Rainbow Wahine had the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning but had Maya Nakamura hit into a triple play. Jetta Nannen took the loss in a complete game effort, giving up six hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

In the second game, the Rainbow Wahine won 8-1 after having 10 hits as a team. Ka’ena Keliinoi, Cheeks Ramos, Nawai Kaupe and Nakamura all had two hits each, while Emily Klee picked up the win, scattering three hits and two walks in 5.1 innings.

Hawaii is 6-7 overall and 6-4 in Big West Conference play after Saturday’s action, while UCSD is 7-8, 4-3.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a four-game road series at Cal Poly, which begins on Friday.