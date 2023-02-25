The University of Hawaii softball team split its doubleheader at the Bank of Hawaii Invitational at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Saturday.

Hawaii lost the first game of the doubleheader 8-0 to Seattle in six innings via mercy rule as the Rainbow Wahine were held to just three hits as a team.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In the nightcap against Marist, Hawaii topped the Red Foxes 8-2 after combining for 10 hits. Malia Xiao Gin, Haley Johnson and Izabella Martinez each had two hits, with Martinez driving in four runs.

On the mound, freshman Amelia “Millie” Fidge tossed a complete game with seven strikeouts, three walks and six hits to earn the victory.

Hawaii closes out its weekend with a 4 p.m. game against St. Bonaventure.