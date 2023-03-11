The University of Hawaii softball team split its final two games of the Outrigger Rainbow Wahine Classic on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

In the first game, Hawaii tamed Iowa State 5-2 behind a complete game from true freshman Key-Annah Campbell-Pua, who scattered seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk in seven innings, while solo home runs by Izabella Martinez and Haley Johnson boosted the ‘Bows offensively.

In the second contest, Hawaii lost to Fordham 8-0 in five innings via mercy rule as the ‘Bows committed three errors while being held to just two hits.

Hawaii is 16-8 after Saturday’s action and closes out its weekend with another game against Iowa State on Sunday at noon.