The University of Hawaii softball team split a doubleheader against Saint Mary’s and Utah Tech on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.



Hawaii is 3-1 after Saturday’s action. The Rainbow Wahine routed Saint Mary’s 16-2 and lost to Utah Tech 12-3.

Hawaii concludes its weekend with another doubleheader between the Trailblazers and Gaels, starting with Utah Tech at 10 a.m.