Hawaii’s Malia Xiao Gin during an NCAA softball game on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Northridge, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

The University of Hawaii softball team split its doubleheader against Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday afternoon.

After taking the series opener on Friday, the Rainbow Wahine win the series with Saturday’s split and exit the weekend 28-16 overall and 11-7 in Big West Conference play after taking two over three over CSUB (7-34, 2-16).

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii lost the first game 8-5 after starter Key-Annah Campbell-Pua took the loss in allowing five runs (four earned) in two innings.

In the second game, Hawaii edged the Roadrunners 3-2 as Brianna Lopez picked up her 15th win of the year, striking out eight in a complete game effort.

Next up for Hawaii is a three-game home series against Long Beach State, beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.