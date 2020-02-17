Hawaii softball splits doubleheader to conclude Golden State Classic

The University of Hawai’i softball team (4-7) split their final doubleheader of the Golden State Classic in Lake Elsinore, Calif. The Rainbow Wahine came from behind late to defeat Bradley, 8-5, but came up just short against Loyola Marymount, 6-5 in their tourney finale at the Rosetta Canyon Sports Park.



Hawai’i 8, Bradley 5

Bradley got out of the gates fast, scoring two runs in the top of the first on a two-RBI single by Kealia Wysocki.



The Rainbow Wahine were able to cut their deficit in half on an RBI groundout to short by Maya Nakamura which allow Brittnee Rossi to score.



After a scoreless second inning for both sides, the Braves posted one run in the third. With runners at the corners, an error on the second baseman allowed Bradley to take a 3-1 lead.



Hawai’i started the third inning red-hot. Callee Heen led off with a triple and Angelique “Cheeks” Ramos followed by blasting a two-run home run. It marked her third home run of the season.



With two outs and the bases full of Braves, Bradley scored one run on an error on the shortstop to go up 4-3. Bradley then went up 5-3 in the sixth on an RBI single by Taise Thompson that drove in Vicki Zaluske.



Hawai’i then erupted for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to catch and overtake the Braves. Nakamura led off with a walk. After a pitching change, Heen got a sinlge and Ramos flew out to right. Ka’ena Keliinoi reached on an error on the pitcher to load the bases for Rachel Sabourin who picked up an RBI single as Nakamura crossed the plate. After another pitching change for Bradley, the bases were still loaded for Sammie Ofoia who hit into a fielder’s choice to short which allowed Heen to score. Pinch hitter Merilis “Mama” Rivera drew a walk to load the bases again. Rossi was then plunked to force Keliinoi home. Nawai Kaupe then came through with a single that scored both Ofoia and Rivera to give UH an 8-5 lead.



Bradley was able to get a runner on in the top of the seventh, but a 5-4-3 groundout double play ended the inning and the game.



It marked UH’s second straight come-from behind win.



Hawai’i’s Ashley Murphy earned the complete game win to improve to 2-3. She allowed five runs on 11 hits with two walks and three strikeouts.



Bradley’s starting pitcher, Morgan Radford allowed three runs on five hits in two-plus innings of work. Taise Thompson threw the next three innings giving up a run on two hits with three walks and three strike outs. . Emma Jackson suffered the loss in relief, allowing three runs on two hits in a third of an inning. Grace French got the final two outs after allowing a run and a hit.

Loyola Marymount 6, Hawai’i 5



Hawai’i jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning. Keliinoi led off with a single to left and was followed by both Rachel Sabourin and Bree Soma both reached on errors on the pitcher off bunts to load the bases. Rossi drove two runs in on a single to right. Kaupe then lifter her fifth home run of the season to give UH a 4-0 lead.



UH starter Isabella “Izzy” Dino retired the first nine batters in a row. But in the fourth inning, she gave up a three-run home run by Desiree Moreno and a solo homer by Andrea Gonzalez to knot the score at 4-4.



In the top of the fifth, Kaupe launched her second home run of the game to give the lead back to UH at 5-4.



LMU scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the score at 5-5 on an RBI double by Morgan Debord that scored Paris Nguyen from first. UH relief pitcher Amanda Ajari then entered the game and retired the Lions with three straight flyouts to the outfield.



The Lions then scored what proved to be the winning run in the sixth. With Ajari still on the mound, the LMU leadoff batter, Gonzalez drew a walk to start. UH then lifted Ajari and entered Emily Klee in the circle. Gonzalez moved to second on a wild pitch and then scooted to third on an error on the catcher. Gonzalez scored on a base hit by Romero to take a 6-5 lead.



After a strikeout, Soma was plunked to put the tying run on first for the ‘Bows. But LMU was able to get a pop-out to third and a strikeout to end the game.



Dino lasted the first four innings. She allowed five runs on four hits with two walks and a strikeout. Ajari, who suffered the loss, gave up one run with a walk. Klee threw the final inning, giving up a hit.



For the Lions, Brittany Steenbergen earned the win, throwing six innings. She allowed five runs on six hits with three strikeouts. Linnay Wilson retired the side in the seventh inning with one beaned batter.



For the tournament, Kaupe led UH hitting .556 in six games going 10-for-18 at the plate with four home runs—two against LMU—and a double. She had a slugging percentage of 1.278 for the six games.



Hawai’i returns home to host an exhibition game against British Columbia on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. before beginning the first of three home tournaments—the Hawaii Invitational, Feb. 20-23. Iowa, UMKC and Portland State will be competing in the four day tournament.