The University of Hawaii softball team split its games to close the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic on Saturday afternoon, falling to top-ranked Oklahoma before prevailing over California to close the tournament.

In the first game, Hawaii fell 9-0 in five innings via mercy rule to Oklahoma, who improved to 20-0. Jocelyn Alo, fresh off breaking the NCAA home run record, went 2-for-2 win a run and an RBI.

Hawaii won the second game over California 6-1 behind a complete game from freshman Brianna Lopez, who scattered five hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

Offensively against the Bears, Brittnee Rossi and Nawai Kaupe each had two hits and two RBI.

Hawaii is 6-9 after the weekend’s action.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a Big West Conference series at UC Santa Barbara, which begins next Saturday.