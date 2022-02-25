The University of Hawaii softball team split its doubleheader at the Outrigger Hawaii Invitational on Friday evening.

In the first game, the Rainbow Wahine lost to Abeline Christian 2-0 despite a stellar pitching performance from freshman Brianna Lopez, who tossed a complete game, striking out 11 with no earned runs despite giving up eight hits.

In the second game, the Rainbow Wahine did all their scoring in the fourth inning and were led offensively by Maya Nakamura’s 3-for-3 performance. The sophomore is currently hitting .583 to begin the season.

The ‘Bows are 3-5 after Friday’s action.

UH will close out play at the Hawaii Invitational with a pair of games on Saturday.