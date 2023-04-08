The University of Hawaii softball team split its doubleheader at Cal Poly on Saturday afternoon.
Hawaii is 24-14 overall and 7-5 in Big West Conference play after Saturday’s action.
In the first game, Hawaii won 5-1 as freshman Key-Annah Campbell-Pua tossed a complete game with six hits and two walks despite not striking anyone out.
Cal Poly salvaged a split in the second game, defeating the ‘Bows 7-0 behind 14 hits.
Next up for Hawaii is a home series against UC Riverside, which begins at 6 p.m. on Friday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.