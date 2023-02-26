Behind a gem from starting pitcher Brianna Lopez, the University of Hawaii softball team shut out St. Bonaventure 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Lopez pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii did’t score until the bottom of the sixth inning on a two-run home run from Haley Johnson.

Hawaii exits the weekend 9-6, including 2-2 in the Bank of Hawaii Invitational.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is its Spring Fling Tournament, which begins on Thursday. The ‘Bows will again play St. Bonaventure on Thursday at 6 p.m.