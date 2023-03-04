The University of Hawaii softball team added another win at Spring Fling Tournament on Saturday evening, blanking Pacific 7-0 behind a shutout from pitcher Brianna Lopez.

Hawaii improved to 11-6 overall for the 2023 season.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Lopez tamed Pacific’s bats with five strikeouts and one walk, scattering six hits across seven frames.

Offensively, Malia Xiao Gin and Rachel Sabourin had two hits each for the ‘Bows, with Sabourin hitting two doubles with three RBI.

Next up for Hawaii is a noon game against Niagara on Sunday.