Hawaii softball routed twice in doubleheader against Long Beach State

The University of Hawaii softball team lost both games of its doubleheader against Long Beach State via mercy rule on Saturday afternoon.

Long Beach State took the first game 17-9 after a 13-run first inning. The Beach carried that offensive effort over to the second game, where they exploded for 18 hits in a 15-3 win.

Combined with Friday’s sweep, Hawaii lost all four games against LBSU was outscored 50-15 over the weekend and drops to 11-13 overall and 10-8 in conference play, while Long Beach State stays in the conference title hunt at 19-2 in Big West games and 26-6 overall.

The Rainbow Wahine head to Cal State Fullerton for a four-game series, which starts on Friday at noon HST. The Titans are alone atop the Big West standings at 18-0 in conference games and 34-12 overall.