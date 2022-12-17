The University of Hawaii softball team has released its 2023 schedule.

The Rainbow Wahine open their season on Feb. 10 against Utah Tech as part of the Paradise Classic at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, which also includes Saint Mary’s.

Hawaii’s nonconference slate consists almost exclusively of tournaments, with the ‘Bows slated to play in five of them.

UH’s 2023 schedule includes a total of 53 games, including 27 Big West contests.

The full schedule can be seen here.