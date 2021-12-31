Hawaii softball releases 2022 schedule

Hawaii’s Nawai Kaupe during an NCAA softball game against Cal State Northridge on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Northridge, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The University of Hawaii softball team has released its schedule for the 2022 season.

The Rainbow Wahine will begin their season at the Boyd Gaming Rebel Classic in Las Vegas against BYU on Feb. 11.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In total, the Rainbow Wahine will play in a total of three preseason tournaments, headlined by an appearance by defending national champion Oklahoma in the Rainbow Wahine Classic at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Oklahoma’s appearance in the Rainbow Wahine Classic will serve as a homecoming for Hauula native and Campbell alumna Jocelyn Alo, the national player of the year in 2021.

The ‘Bows begin Big West Conference play against UC Santa Barbara on March 18 and finish at UC Davis on May 14.