Hawaii softball rallies past Portland State

The University of Hawaii softball team closed out play at the Hawaii Invitational with an 8-7 win over Portland State on Sunday afternoon.
Down 7-4 in the bottom of the sixth, the Rainbow Wahine (8-8) scored four runs to take the lead and held on in the top of the seventh to seal the win.
A go-ahead two-run home run by sophomore right fielder Mikaela Gandia-Mak gave UH the lead for good. Gandia-Mak had a game-high three hits for the Wahine. Shortstop Nawai Kaupe also homered for the ‘Bows.
Jetta Nannen picked up the win for Hawaii, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings while recording the final five outs of the game.
The Rainbow Wahine will remain home and will next host the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament, where they’ll first face Oregon State on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine softball stadium.