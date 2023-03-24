Five innings was all the University of Hawaii softball team needed to rout Cal State Northridge 12-3 via mercy rule on Friday afternoon.

Hawaii improves to 20-10 overall and 3-1 in Big West Conference play, while CSUN drops to 10-14 and 2-2 in conference games.

On Friday, Haley Johnson had five RBI, all in the first inning, to spark the Rainbow Wahine offense, highlighted by a grand slam. She finished with three hits for the day. On the mound, Brianna Lopez earned the win with three innings of work, while freshman Amelia Fidge pitched the final two innings to secure the mercy rule victory.

The Rainbow Wahine and Matadors will close out their series on Saturday with a doubleheader that begins at 10 a.m. HST.