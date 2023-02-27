University of Hawaii softball pitcher Millie Fidge was named the Big West Freshman of the Week on Monday.

On Saturday, Fidge tossed a complete game during an 8-2 victory over Marist in which she struck out seven while allowing six hits and three walks.

Fidge, who hails from Adelaide, Australia, is the 13th player from the country to suit up for the Rainbow Wahine, joining former All-Americans Brooke Wilkins, Kelly Gentle, and Kaia Parnaby.

Fidge has pitched in six games thus far with two starts in 2023, ammassing a record of 1-1.

UH (9-6) will host the Hawaii Spring Fling tournament this week, starting with St. Bonaventure on Thursday at 6 p.m.