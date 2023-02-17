The University of Hawaii softball team opened the UNLV Desert Classic in Las Vegas with a pair of mercy rule victories.

The Rainbow Wahine beat Montana 10-1 in five innings in the first game despite notching just three hits as a team. Meanwhile, Brianna Lopez got the complete game victory after allowing six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

In the second game, the Rainbow Wahine routed hosts UNLV 12-2 behind Mya’Liah Bethea’s two home runs and four RBI, while shortstop Malia Xiao Gin added three hits and three runs. On the mound, Key-annah Campbell-Pua tossed a complete game.

Hawaii (5-3) has another doubleheader on Saturday, starting with Cal State Bakersfield at 8 a.m. HST.