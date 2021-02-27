Hawaii softball opens season with doubleheader sweep over Chaminade

The University of Hawaii softball team opened its 2021 campaign with a pair of sweeps over Chaminade.

The Rainbow Wahine won the first game 14-0 in five innings after erupting for six runs in the first inning and eight runs in the second, accentuated by Rachel Sabouroin’s grand slam. Jetta Nannen got the win after tossing 4.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The ‘Bows won the second game 4-0, as Ashley Murphy tossed a three-hit shutout with three strikeouts and a walk to keep the Silverswords scoreless for the day.

Shortstop Nawai Kaupe was the only player for the Wahine to get two hits in each game and also hit a two-run home run in the second inning.

The two teams will meet again for another doubleheader on Sunday, which starts at noon at Rainbow Wahine softball stadium.