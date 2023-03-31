The University of Hawaii softball team dropped its series opener to UC San Diego 4-1 at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Friday night.

Hawaii falls to 20-13 for the 2023 season, including 3-4 in Big West play.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Brianna Lopez took the loss for Hawaii, allowing four runs (three earned) and seven hits in 5.1 innings.

Offensively, the Rainbow Wahine were held to just two hits as Jada Cecil stymied the ‘Bows with a complete game in which she struck out eight and walked just one.

The ‘Bows and Tritons close out their series on Saturday with a doubleheader that begins at noon.