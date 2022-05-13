Coming off its sweep against conference leader Cal State Fullerton last weekend, the University of Hawaii softball team continued its winning ways with a 6-4 victory at UC Davis on Friday.

The Rainbow Wahine held a 6-1 lead before staving off the Aggies, who scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Hawaii improves to 23-17 overall and 17-8 in Big West games, while UC Davis drops to 21-29 and 9-16 in conference play.

Three players had multiple hits for the ‘Bows, led by Nawai Kaupe, who had two hits and blasted a home run.

Brianna Lopez, the reigning Big West Freshman of the Week, tossed a complete game, scattering six hits and a walk with five strikeouts to improve to 14-7 for the year.

Reese Mattley had a team-high two hits for UCD, while Libbie McMahan had the team’s lone home run. On the mound, starter Sarah Reineman took the loss after allowing three runs in two innings.

The Rainbow Wahine and Aggies conclude their series and season with a doubleheader on Saturday, which begins at 10 a.m. HST.