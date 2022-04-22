The University of Hawaii softball team defeated Cal State Bakersfield 10-3 on Friday night at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine improve to 16-15 overall and 10-6 Big West Conference play, while Cal State Bakersfield drops to 8-26 overall and 3-13 in conference games.

Four players had multiple hits for the ‘Bows, led by Nawai Kaupe, who went 2-for-3 with a game-high three RBI.

Brianna Lopez got the win after pitching a complete game, allowing seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

The ‘Bows and Roadrunners close their series with a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.