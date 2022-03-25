The University of Hawaii softball team’s Friday game against Cal State Northridge has been called out due to rain, with the makeup game coming on Sunday.

Friday’s game was supposed to begin at 6 p.m. but was postponed due to heavy rain on Oahu.

Saturday’s doubleheader between the Rainbow Wahine and Matadors will take place as scheduled, beginning at 2 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Sunday’s new game will be the third and final game of the Big West Conference series between the ‘Bows (8-10, 2-1 Big West) and CSUN (13-17, 3-0), the only unbeaten team in conference play in the early going.

The Rainbow Wahine are coming off of a series win over UC Santa Barbara in which they almost swept the Gauchos.