Behind the efforts of freshman Amelia “Millie” Fidge both on the mound and at the plate, the University of Hawaii softball team won 8-0 over Niagara via mercy rule in five innings on Sunday afternoon.

Fidge pitched a complete game on the mound, allowing just two hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five shutout innings.

At the plate, she went 2-for-2 with a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the fifth that provided the eight-run mercy rule margin.

The Rainbow Wahine improve to 13-6 and will face Utah on Monday to close out the Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.