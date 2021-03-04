Hawaii softball falls to No. 8 Washington in season opener

The University of Hawaii softball team lost its first regular season game of the 2021 season to No. 8 Washington 8-0 on Thursday night at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine (1-0) fell victim to a stellar pitching performance from Washington starter Gabbie Plain, who had 11 strikeouts and faced one batter above the minimum. Pinch hitter Mikaela Gandia-Mak was the only player to get a hit for UH.

Sami Reynolds had three hits, a home run and a game-high three RBIs and three runs for the Huskies (14-2). Jetta Nannen took the loss for the ‘Bows, giving up 14 hits and eight runs in 4.1 innings pitched.

The Rainbow Wahine and Huskies will meet again on Friday at 6 p.m.