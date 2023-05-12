The University of Hawaii softball team concluded its 2023 season with a doubleheader against UC Davis on Friday night at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Hawaii lost both games and had its season end at 30-23 overall and 13-14 in Big West Conference play.

UC Davis, meanwhile, ends its 2023 campaign at 29-20 overall and 14-13 in Big West play.

Hawaii lost the first game 6-1, setting up a rubber match for the series and a fourth-place finish in the conference standings. UC Davis never trailed in the nightcap, beating the Rainbow Wahine 5-2.

Following the game, Hawaii honored its seniors as part of its annual Senior Night festivities.