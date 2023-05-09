The University of Hawaii softball team will end its 2023 season with a three-game homestand against UC Davis later in the week.

The Rainbow Wahine (29-21, 12-12 Big West Conference) fell out of postseason contention a week ago after they were mathematically eliminated from the Big West race.

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, the Rainbow Wahine will take on the Aggies on Thursday night at 6 p.m.

On Friday, Hawaii will end its season with a doubleheader on Friday which begins at 4 p.m.

Following Friday’s games, the Rainbow Wahine will hold Senior Night festivities for its outgoing players; Cira Bartolotti, Rachel “Bueller” Sabourin, Amanda Ajari, and Lepepaina “Princess” Matavao.