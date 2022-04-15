The University of Hawaii softball team edged UC Riverside 2-0 on the road to open another Big West Conference series on Friday.

The Rainbow Wahine are 14-14 overall and 8-5 in Big West play after breaking a losing streak via a home series sweep against Cal Poly, while the Highlanders drop to 15-20 overall and 6-7 in conference.

Hawaii did its scoring early on Friday, getting on the board with a Nawai Kaupe solo home run in the top of the first, then doubled its lead in the third inning on a Maya Nakamura RBI single.

Brianna Lopez tossed a shutout for the ‘Bows, allowing just two walks and two hits apiece on six strikeouts.

The Rainbow Wahine and Highlanders conclude their series on Saturday with a doubleheader that begins at 10 a.m. HST.