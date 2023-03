The University of Hawaii softball team edged Fordham 4-2 on Friday night at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine improve to 15-7 overall, including winning eight of their last nine.

On Friday, the ‘Bows were lifted by a complete game from Brianna Lopez, who struck out 10 while giving up three hits and two walks.

Hawaii will play a doubleheader on Saturday, starting with Iowa State at 3 p.m.