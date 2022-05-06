The University of Hawaii softball team edged Cal State Fullerton 1-0 on Friday night at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Hawaii improves to 20-17 overall and 14-8 in Big West Conference play, while the Titans drop to 34-17 overall and 18-4 in conference games.

The lone run of the game was scored on freshman Isabella Martinez’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

Freshman Brianna Lopez pitched a shutout for the ‘Bows, scattering seven hits, three walks and five strikeouts to tame the conference leaders.

The ‘Bows and Titans will conclude their series with a UH senior day doubleheader, which begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday.