The University of Hawaii softball team was edged 1-0 at UC Santa Barbara in Sunday’s series finale.

After sweeping the Gauchos (9-19, 1-2 Big West Conference) in a Saturday doubleheader, the Rainbow Wahine (8-10, 2-1 Big West) couldn’t quite complete the series sweep after being silenced offensively.

Camryn Snyder got the win for UCSB after tossing a shutout in which she allowed just three hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Madelyn McNally’s RBI single in the fifth inning was the difference, giving UCSB all the runs it needed on Sunday.

For Hawaii, Brianna Lopez took the loss after a complete game effort of her own, allowing five hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Offensively, Nawai Kaupe had a team-high two hits.

The ‘Bows will return home for their first Big West home series of the season against Cal State Northridge, which begins on Friday at 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.