The University of Hawaii softball team was edged by Marist 3-2 on the first day of the Bank of Hawaii Invitational at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Friday night.

Hawaii falls to 7-5.

The Rainbow Wahine were held to just four hits as a team, with no player getting more than one. For Marist, Sam Freeland had a game-high three hits.

Brianna Lopez took the loss for the Rainbow Wahine after allowing seven hits, four walks and two unearned runs, while Maddie Pleasants tossed a complete game of her own to get the win for the Red Foxes, striking out seven ‘Bows while holding them to four hits and three walks.

Hawaii will have a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning with Seattle at 3 p.m. UH’s Saturday twin bill ends with a 5 p.m. rematch with Marist.