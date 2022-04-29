The University of Hawaii softball team was edged by Long Beach State 1-0 on Friday afternoon.

In a battle of teams positioning for first place in the Big West standings, the Rainbow Wahine fell to 18-16 overall and 12-7 in Big West play, while The Beach improves to 24-19 and 14-5 in conference games.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Friday’s battle between the two team was a pure pitcher’s duel, with both starters going the distance. LBSU starter Samantha Fowler tossed a shutout, allowing two hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts.

Brianna Lopez took the loss for Hawaii despite giving up just one hit on one run, three walks and seven strikeouts.

The Beach scored their lone run of the game on a fielders’ choice in the fourth inning.

Offensively for Hawaii, Maya Nakamura had both hits.

The ‘Bows and Beach resume and close their series with a Saturday doubleheader, starting at 10 a.m. HST.