The University of Hawaii softball team fell 5-4 in nine innings to Iowa State on Sunday afternoon.

Hawaii exits the weekend 16-9 after wrapping up play at the Outrigger Rainbow Wahine Classic.

Four players had one hit each for the Rainbow Wahine, none bigger than Mya’Liah Bethea’s three-run home run to tie the game at four in the bottom of the sixth inning.

For Iowa State, Mikayla Ramos had a game-high three hits for the Cyclones, including a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth inning.

Next up for Hawaii is a midweek game on Tuesday against Niagara at 2 p.m.