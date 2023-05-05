The University of Hawaii softball team was on the wrong end of a pitchers’ duel, falling to Cal State Fullerton 1-0 on Friday afternoon.

Hawaii fell to 29-19 overall and 12-10 in Big West Conference play.

Conference leader Cal State Fullerton improved to 31-16 overall and 18-4 in conference play.

Hawaii was held to one hit, as Myka Sutherlin struck out 13 hitters while walking just one for CSUF. For UH, Brianna Lopez scattered two hits and four walks with six strikeouts.

The Rainbow Wahine and Titans will close out their series on Saturday with a doubleheader that begins at 11 a.m. HST.