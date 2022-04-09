The University of Hawaii softball team wrapped up its series against Cal Poly with a narrow 8-7 loss at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Saturday night.

After entering the week tied for the Big West Conference lead, the Rainbow Wahine exit the weekend at 13-14 overall and 7-5 in conference games.

With a trio of road wins, the Mustangs are 11-21 and 6-6 in Big West play after the weekend’s action.

After Cal Poly took both games of Friday’s doubleheader, the visitors jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the fifth inning. With four runs in the bottom of the fifth, Hawaii took a 7-6 lead on home runs by Nawai Kaupe and Maya Nakamura.

Cal Poly responded with two runs in the top of the sixth and held on to secure the victory and the sweep.

Cira Bartolotti took the loss in relief for UH after surrendering two runs (one earned) and three hits in 2.1 innings. For Cal Poly, Kate Judy got the victory after striking out three in three innings. Offensively, Jessica Clements led the way, going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a run and a double.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a trio of road games at UC Riverside, beginning on Friday at noon HST.