The University of Hawaii softball team opened the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic with a 2-1 loss Baylor on Thursday night at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Hawaii drops to 5-6 for the 2022 season.

The Rainbow Wahine were held to just two hits as a team, with freshman Izabella Martinez the offensive standout with a hit and an RBI.

Brianna Lopez pitched a complete game for Hawaii and was stuck with the loss despite a strong effort on the mound. The freshman scattered six hits and a walk with three strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Baylor pitcher Aliyah Binford got the win with a complete game of her own, striking out six ‘Bows while walking three.

Hawaii will resume tournament play against California on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Also in the tournament in top-ranked Oklahoma and Hauula native Jocelyn Alo, who is one home run away from setting an NCAA career record.