Hawaii softball drops Saturday doubleheader

The University of Hawaii softball team dropped both of its games at the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament on Saturday.

In the first game, the Rainbow Wahine (9-12) was shut out in a 4-0 loss to Nevada. Wolf Pack starter Kendall Fritz held the ‘Bows to just one hit while walking three and striking out five.

In the second game, the Rainbow bats were quiet again, totaling just five hits against the Redhawks. Jetta Nannen took the loss for UH, giving up four runs, five hits and three walks in 5.1 innings. Emily Klee pitched 1.2 perfect innings in relief. Neither recorded a strikeout.

UH and Seattle meet again on Sunday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. First pitch is set for noon.