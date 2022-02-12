Hawaii softball drops Saturday doubleheader at UNLV Rebel Kickoff in heartbreaking fashion

The University of Hawaii softball team went winless again at the UNLV Rebel Kickoff on Saturday, including a heartbreaker at the hands of the hosts in the nightcap to drop to 0-4 for the 2022 season.

In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Rainbow Wahine fell to BYU 4-1. The ‘Bows had adequate production at the top of their lineup with Nawai Kaupe and Mikaela Gandia-Mak each registering two hits, but the rest of the team could only muster two hits in total. Brianna Lopez took the loss after giving up four runs in 5.2 innings.

Against UNLV in the nightcap, the ‘Bows scored 10 runs in the final three innings of regulation to take a 10-5 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. But the Rebels tied it up at 10 with five runs of their own, highlighted by a game-tying 3-run home run by Janyssa Martin.

The Rebels won the game on April Visser’s walkoff single in the bottom of the eighth inning. Chloe Borges took the loss for Hawaii, pitching the entire game for the Rainbow Wahine.

The Rainbow Wahine close out play in Las Vegas with game against Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday at 8 a.m. HST.