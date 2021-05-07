Hawaii softball drops doubleheader at Cal State Fullerton

The University of Hawaii softball team lost both games of its road doubleheader at Cal State Fullerton on Friday.

The Titans win the first game 5-0 behind a shutout from Sophie Frost, who struck out seven ‘Bows while scattering seven hits and a walk.

Cal State Fullerton won the second game 11-3 via mercy rule after six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Hawaii drops to 11-15 overall and 10-10 in Big West Conference play after losing both games of the twinbill. They are now mathematically eliminated from conference title contention. Cal State Fullerton, meanwhile, improved to 20-0 in conference play and 36-12 overall.

The Rainbow Wahine and Titans conclude their series on Saturday with another doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m. HST.