Hawaii softball drops crucial doubleheader to Long Beach State

The University of Hawaii softball team’s Big West Conference title hopes took a big hit after a Friday doubleheader sweep at the hands of Long Beach State at Rainbow Wahine softball stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine dropped the first game 10-2 in five innings via mercy rule. After a scoreless first inning, The Beach jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second as Breezy Wize, Naomi Hernandez and Alyssa Gonzalez all homered in the frame. Hawaii starter Jetta Nannen took the loss after two innings pitched. For LBSU, Kellie White tossed a complete game, giving up five hits with two strikeouts.

Despite pitching a complete game, Ashley Murphy took the loss for Hawaii in Game 2 as the ‘Bows fell 8-1. LBSU led 3-0 heading into the top of the seventh but broke the game open on a grand slam from Justine Briones.

Samantha Fowler tossed a gem for The Beach in Game 2, striking out 12 ‘Bows while scattering five hits and a walk.

Hawaii (11-11, 10-7 Big West Conference) and Long Beach State (24-6, 18-2) concludes its series with another doubleheader at RWSS on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.