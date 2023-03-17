The University of Hawaii softball team dropped its Big West Conference opener to UC Santa Barbara 5-2 on Friday evening at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Hawaii falls to 17-10, while UCSB drops to 13-9.

Brianna Lopez took the loss for Hawaii after allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings. Offensively, the ‘Bows could only muster four hits as a team.

Camryn Snyder tossed a complete game for the Gauchos, balancing two walks with seven strikeouts. At the plate, Ashley Donaldson was a scorching 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

The ‘Bows and Gauchos close out their series with a Saturday doubleheader that begins at 2 p.m.