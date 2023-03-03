A three-run walk-off home run by Ka’ena Keliinoi lifted the University of Hawaii softball team to a 6-3 victory over Santa Clara on Friday night at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii improved to 11-6 on the year behind Keliinoi’s heroics, which came with one out in the bottom of the seventh.

Key-annah Campbell-Pua got the win on the mound for UH after tossing a complete game in which she spread out six hits and two walks to go with her four strikeouts.

The Rainbow Wahine will resume tournament play on Saturday at the Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament against Pacific at 6 p.m.