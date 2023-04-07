Hawaii’s Brianna Lopez during an NCAA softball game on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Northridge, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

The University of Hawaii softball team got a 4-2 at Cal Poly on Friday afternoon to begin its Big West Conference series.

Hawaii improves to 23-13 overall and 6-4 in Big West play, while Cal Poly drops to 10-15 and 3-6 in conference games.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After throwing a no-hitter last week to close its series over UC San Diego, Brianna Lopez got the start for UH on Friday and pitched a complete game, scattering seven hits, three walks and five strikeouts.

Offensively, Hawaii got a lift from leadoff hitter Malia Xiao Gin, who hit her first home run of the 2023 season to break a scoreless tie in the third inning.

The Rainbow Wahine and Mustangs close their series with a Saturday doubleheader that begins at 11 a.m. HST.