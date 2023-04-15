Hawaii’s Izabella Martinez (33) during an NCAA softball game on Friday, Feb 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

The University of Hawaii softball team closed out its weekend series with a doubleheader sweep over UC Riverside at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Hawaii exits the weekend 26-14 and 9-6 in Big West Conference play, while UC Riverside dropped to 16-24, including 3-12 in Big West games.

After losing a late lead to the Highlanders in the series opener, the Rainbow Wahine got a dramatic win of their own in Game 1 on Saturday. Down 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh, a solo home run by Izabella Martinez sent the game into extra innings. Then in the bottom of the eighth, a sacrifice fly by Maya Nakamura scored Malia Xiao Gin to win the game, 6-5.

In the second game, Brianna Lopez held the Triton bats at bay in a 7-1 victory.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a road series at Cal State Bakersfield, which begins at 11 a.m. HST on Friday.