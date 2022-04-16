The University of Hawaii softball team closed out its UC Riverside series with a doubleheader split on Saturday afternoon.

UC Riverside took the first game 3-2 after Nadia Witt’s go-ahead triple in the bottom of the sixth inning off of UH reliever Cira Bartolotti, who took the loss for UH.

In the second game, the Rainbow Wahine won 7-1 behind Dallas Milwood’s 2-for-4 performance at the plate with three RBI and Brianna Lopez’s complete game on the mound. Lopez, who also pitched a complete game in Friday’s series opener, scattered five hits and five walks with two strikeouts to get her ninth win of the year.

Hawaii is 15-15 overall and 9-6 in Big West play after Saturday, while UC Riverside is 16-21 and 7-8, respectively.

The Rainbow Wahine return home for a series against Cal State Bakersfield, which begins at 6 p.m. on Friday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.