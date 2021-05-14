Hawaii softball closes season with doubleheader split against UC Davis

The University of Hawaii softball team closed its 2021 season with a doubleheader split against UC Davis at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Friday.

The Rainbow Wahine won the first game 8-2 behind a pair of big innings offensively. UC Davis took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the ‘Bows took the lead for good after a three-run third inning. UH gave starter Ashley Murphy an extra cushion with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Murphy got the win after tossing a complete game, allowing eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

UC Davis took the nightcap 5-2 in nine innings. The Aggues took a 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth on a two-run home run by Sarah Starks. However, the Rainbow Wahine promptly tied the game on Nawai Kaupe’s two-run home run in the bottom of the frame. After the game went to extra innings, UC Davis scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning and held the ‘Bows to preserve the win. Kenedi Brown got the complete game win for UCD, scattering five hits and five walks while striking out 14 ‘Bows on 175 pitches.

Both teams had their seasons come to an end on Friday. Hawaii finished its 2021 campaign at 12-19 overall and 11-13 in Big West play, while UC Davis ends the season at 19-24 and 13-11 in Big West games.