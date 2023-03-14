The University of Hawaii softball team closed out nonconference play with a 2-1 win over Niagara at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Hawaii closes its nonconference slate at 17-9.

On Tuesday, Key-Annah Campbell-Pua got the victory after going 3.2 innings, scattering five runs and one walk with two strikeouts. Brianna Lopez did the rest of the pitching from there, earning a save with 2.1 hitless innings in which she struck out two.

The ‘Bows won on Tuesday after mustering four hits as a team, none bigger than Malia Xiao Gin’s RBI triple.

Hawaii will begin Big West Conference play on Friday at home against UC Santa Barbara. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.